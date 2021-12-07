I would like to remind residents of Boyd and Greenup counties that Winter Wonderland of Lights is once again sponsoring both a Business and Home Decorating Contest.
The home contest is open to all residents of both counties and the business contest is open to businesses in both counties with fewer than 500 employees.
Applications for both may be downloaded from our website: winterwonderlandoflights.org or by calling (606) 923-1767. Questions regarding the contest may be forwarded from the website or by calling the above listed number.
Marion Russell
Winter Wonderland of Lights
Holiday Edition
stands out
The Holiday Edition was excellent! There was something for everyone and the Christmas music was heartwarming. The ads, recipes and the information on gift-giving was good. I have kept mine to read daily until the holidays are over. How in the world you all do all that you do in addition to the daily newspaper is a mystery. Keep up the good work!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland