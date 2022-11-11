I would like to remind residents of Boyd and Greenup counties that Winter Wonderland of Lights is once again sponsoring both a Business and Home Decorating Contest. The Home contest is open to all residents of both counties and the Business contest is open to businesses in both counties with less than 500 employees. Applications for both may be downloaded from winterwonderlandoflights.org or by calling (606) 923-1767.
Questions regarding the contests may be forwarded from the website or by calling the above listed number. Additionally, there will be a special award of $500 for the best Home Contest display sponsored by Visit AKY.
Thank you.
Marion Russell, Chairman
Winter Wonderland of Lights
Dependable deliveries?
Welcome to the most wonderful time of the year! The time of trying to find the perfect gift either in local stores or online. With Black Friday, overstock sales bargains are to be had. Plus with online shopping comes the exciting game of "Where is my package?"
There are four delivery services in my area: mail, modern truck, big truck and big truck subsidiary. Mail and modern find my address and house nearly all the time; big truck and their subsidiary not so much.
Recently I waited all day for a package that big truck said was out for delivery. Finally after dark I received an email saying it was delivered, the only problem was it had not been delivered to my house. The email also said that if I could not find my package, and I quote,"the first thing to do is to check the bushes, front and back porches and other possible delivery spots such as with your neighbors. Carriers also occasionally mark packages ‘delivered’ before they're dropped off."
I live in a rural area with no close neighbors but one of my neighbors did find my package and put it in my mailbox, saving me from having to search the bushes and neighborhood after dark.
I have complained and was told that the company I ordered from couldn't do anything for 48 hours but they hoped my package would turn up before then.
Black Friday month has begun. Let the package search be successful and maybe we won't have to do it after dark. I hope it doesn't start raining, too.
Chlotene Tackett
Ashland