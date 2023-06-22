Recently we read in The Daily Independent that Kentucky Power will raise its rates around the first of the year. That's not good news for many folks in my “circle of friends” who are on a budget.
We now will have to go back to the “drawing board” to update our budget. But, we still have a few months to save our pennies so at least we’ve been warned.
When I lived in California, my parents had many options for providing their electric generation. We had PG&E, one of six regulated investor-owned electric utilities in California along with Pacificorp, Southern Edison, San Diego Gas and Electric, Bear Valley Electric and Liberty Utilities. These choices allowed my parents the option to select their electric utility.
The average electric bill in Kentucky is $386 a month. For families with disposable income it's no big deal. But for seniors and those on a fixed income, a price hike will put an additional strain on their monthly budget.
In my view, competition is good and maybe other electric companies could come into our area to lower our cost of electricity. But when competition is restricted, prices are likely to increase and quality is likely to suffer at times.
Competition is good because companies can get new ideas and perspectives in growing businesses and it can be beneficial to the economy, better prices that favor the customer and promotes innovations.
My sons “stand in the gap” to make sure “Mom” has all the necessities in life. Others are folks are not as fortunate. Let's hope we will not have to choose between food, gas, medicine and now electricity for our homes — tough choices for tough times. Maybe a little competition might be the answer.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland