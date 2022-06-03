All these emotions and many more are keeping me up at night. This is not the free country I knew growing up. I worry about the future of our country because of all the negative policies that this administration is pushing; none of them are good for our country.
The first priority of the President of the United States is to protect the people and Biden has done everything to harm us. First he leaves the southern border open to illegal immigrants who include many criminals and drugs that are killing thousands of Americans every year and Biden has done nothing to correct his mistake. Second you have Biden and his administration trying to destroy the energy independence that Trump and his administration worked hard to accomplish and Biden signs some 50 executive orders his very first day in office to cancel all the good policies for our country that Trump and his administration worked so hard to put in place. And now we are in inflation that Biden and his administration are responsible for.
I am confused by what is going on in our country. It seems our country is being destroyed by those who take an oath to protect America but are still trying to harm her. It is mind-boggling. We have people in the oval office and Congress who are leading this country over a cliff. All these anti-American policies are making me angrier with each passing day.
I guess what makes me so angry about what is going on is because those people in Washington work for We the People. They are elected and paid by us to work in our best interest … and none of this is happening under Biden and his administration. As I have said, they are our employees and we should be able to go up there and fire anyone who is not honoring the oath they take.
If We the People do not stand up and fight for our country then we will surely lose her.
Galen Vallance
Ashland