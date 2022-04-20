On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor from the sky. 2,403 were killed. Then on Sept. 11, 2001, we were also attacked from the air and 2,996 were directly killed. Hundreds if not thousands more have been added due to the repercussions later.
Though the damage was devastating in both instances it was contained to mere hours. The only attack from our enemies came from above. Our allies supported our declaration of war the next day in both instances.
I’m reminded of this because our government refused to allow a no-fly zone over the Ukraine. Plus they decided not to support sending planes that Ukranian pilots are trained to use. Instead they decide money and sanctions are enough to deter Putin. What they don't tell the American people is about the Budapest Memorandum.
In 1994, Ukraine had the third-largest nuclear arsenal. The U.S., UK and Russia agreed that if they gave them up they wouldn't stand alone if threatened. Yet oddly enough one of the signers is the one who threatened them and started a war during which thousands have died and no one really knows why.
Only our government would believe throwing money at the Ukraine and taking money from Russia would be enough to defend a nation or stop a war. Yet our response has been only to offer money. If you have cancer infesting your body, all the money in the world won't help. You need a proper medicine to attack it with.
According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, almost 2,000 have been killed. But that doesn't include all the bodies under the rubble. Much like 9/11 here I'm sure there will be thousands more found once it's over.
The world is watching our response.
We’ve been blessed beyond measure. We are far from the fighting zone. We have all the weapons we need to defend our nation if attacked. But to whom much is given, much is expected. If our signed word means nothing then why should anyone trust us? If no one does anymore we have no one to blame but ourselves.
Sylvia McClelland-Morrison
Ashland