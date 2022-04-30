I just read The Daily Independent article about disorderly conduct issues at the Rush Off Road complex during a recent event there. First of all, we should recognize county officials for not pointing fingers — rather, sitting down with the park ownership, discussing the problem and effecting solutions.
Like the article said, Rush Off Road is a gold mine for tourism for our area. Events draw out-of-town tourists who eat at our restaurants, stay in our motels and buy gas for their thirsty RVs and souped-up trail riding/climbing machines.
Did you know events draw participants and guests from many hundreds (yes, I meant that) of miles away? The disorderly conduct of a few as I see it is “growing pains.” And it tells me how quickly this event is growing.
We trust that our county officials will continue to work together with park ownership to work out these minor issues. Our area needs more “destination tourism” events and locations like this. Thanks to everyone involved for working together for the good of Boyd County!
Paul Amburgey
Ashland