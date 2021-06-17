Republicans and Fox News project the message there is no “systemic racism” in our country today. The white Republican Party of Donald Trump is currently attempting to make and pass laws in red states all over America in hopes of suppressing the Black vote in future elections.
Instead of suppressing Black voters and other voters of color, the once-Grand Old Party should compete to win their votes by promoting good policies.
It seems to me doing voter suppression is one example of systemic racism.
When the Republican Party becomes more diverse, more inclusive and acknowledges systemic racism exists, productive bipartisan work can begin to make America a better, more just, more democratic nation. Because it is the right thing to do, all Democratic and Republican legislators throughout the country should work to rid us of the insidious racism that’s been a part of our being for far too long.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville