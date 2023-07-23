It is amazing to me that our government has gotten so far out of control. Congress does not represent the people anymore, but there was a time they did.
Back in the day of Davey Crockett, you went to Washington for two years and then you came back to your civilian life. It was not a career job. Whatever happened to this kind of concern for the people who elected you?
What happened is the need and greed of those in Washington — put there by We the People to represent We the People — and it is time that We the People take back our country. Not in a violent way but by using the laws that our Founders put in place to guard us against a corrupt government. It is time to clean house through our voting privileges.
Our so-called representatives make rules for us that do not apply to themselves. They take bribes from lobbyists and foreign countries. They no longer serve We the People. The corruption is over the top and it is We the People who must fix it.
In my opinion we need to stop voting for the two main parties because both are corrupt. We need to vote for a patriot, a true American.
No matter who is elected to whatever office, they need to be held accountable to their oath of office, period. If you say it, you own it.
Galen Vallance
Ashland