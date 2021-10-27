I read the editorial in “In Our View” in the Oct. 23-24 issue of The Daily Independent. You were slamming Donald Trump for setting up a media platform and calling Trump a liar. I did also pick up that you have a virulent hatred of Donald Trump.
At my age, I really don’t hate anyone, especially someone I have never met. I may not get along well with Trump on a personal basis. I am a war veteran who saw a lot of bloody, hand-to-hand combat in Vietnam so I am not impressed by wealth or high political office. Maybe Trump and I would not get along on a social basis.
However, I agreed with the way the U.S. was going when Trump was President. He beat Hillary Clinton, who was a tax-and-spend democrat.
Tax-and-spend is bad for working or retired Americans. Trump got the U.S. out of the WHO, the Paris Climate Fraud and other “rip-off” organizations that bled the U.S. I agreed with the Border Wall. I don’t think illegal immigration is good for us. The economy was booming under Trump with good jobs and low inflation. It was a working man’s economy.
Trump’s presidency was killed by the COVID pandemic over which he had no control, and it would have killed any presidency. My question: Why do you have this terrible hatred and fear of a man who is not even in office anymore? Give me some reasons.
Randall McGlone
Grayson