Amplify, an assessment provider, studied 37 states and reported a pandemic-related spike in elementary school students not reading on grade level. The loss was especially bad in the early elementary grades and minority students.
Other studies have shown similar results. The long-term damage for many of these children is probably permanent; they will pay in lost opportunity for life.
Who’s to blame? Clearly, the school and political leaders who made the decision to shut down or severely limit classroom teaching in the public system while their colleagues in private schools largely stayed in class.
The teacher unions (NEA, AFT) played a big role. They were focused on using the crisis to extract every economic, operational and political advantage they could. They largely ignored educational damage to the students.
The individual union members (teachers) also bear responsibility as their dues financed the union effort. However, I believe the blame is still broader. The public education culture is well aligned with the union agenda. They could have but failed to say no to teacher demands that harmed their students. They tend to give lip service to the welfare of students and parents while invariably placing their own interests and that of their colleagues first.
A positive development, parental involvement helping to deliver the daily educational product opened many eyes for the first time. Some discovered that public school education exposes their children to political bias, hostility toward religion and, more recently, sexual and racial indoctrination.
I believe public education can be reformed only through the introduction of effective competition. Charter schools may help a few inner-city kids but isn’t designed to be a real cure. I think a cure is the last thing the educational establishment wants.
What do they want? If they could just get rid of some of these pesky parents and get back to normal. If the parents let that happen, it’ll be their own fault.
Ron Wallace
Russell