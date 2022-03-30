How in the name of Col. Sanders is it possible there’s not a White Castle restaurant in Ashland, Kentucky?
It’s not right! You got a Taco Bell (which I love) ’bout every six blocks but not one what millions consider the best fast food there is, and you gotta drive all the way to Porchmouth (sic) maybe even Columbus, to get some.
Ashlandians, here’s an example of what you’re missin’. It’s 2:15 in the mornin’, you leave your favorite bar (pick a night), drive to the local White Castle, pull in — (go to the drive-thru, ’cause if you pull in and park, then go inside, if there’s police lurkin’ around and they see you walkin’ funny, they’ll interfere and that’ll slow you down some). So, back to the drive-thru — pull up to the window, tell the person, “I want six Castles with dill pickle and mustard, french fries — yes, I said six — and a large Pepsi.
When they bring your order, thank ‘’em, then I usually pull to a spot in the parking lot, open the bag and, Ashlandians, let me tell you what, you’re about to experience the second-best feeling you’ve ever known as you pull what you’ll come to lovingly call a “slider” out of that bag and bit into it. I’m getting chills; oh my!
Well, I reckon I’d better close. I gotta send some overdue hate mail to America’s Premier Punk, Tucker Carlson, and ask him to work on his man voice. Oh well, it’s Fox News, what you can expect from an owner named Rupert?
I understand Tucker’s married, and how in the name of Larry King could a woman stay married to somebody who sounds like a 12-year-old brat?
Enclosed in this letter is a $1 contribution for a bribe to any politician who’ll get the wheels turnin’ towards bringin’ a White Castle restaurant to Ashland.
Paul W. Hanks
Grayson