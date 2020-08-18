Until everybody “gets it” and starts participating in wearing a mask, our country still has far to go with this pandemic. And until our local businesses start enforcing state-mandated policy of mask-wearing, all could suffer due to their lack of such enforcement.
I have challenged employees at several local stores In Ashland as to why they continue to serve customers who aren’t wearing a mask when shopping.
Here are the answers I have received:
• At the three Clark’s Pump-N-Shops that I patronize, there are shoppers walking in constantly without a mask as well as shoppers without shirts. I ask the checkout persons why they continue to serve these people.
I was told at all three locations that their managers as much as told them to go ahead and serve the customer. The almighty dollar apparently means more to Clark’s than the safety of the customers.
• I spoke Wednesday with the store manager at Speedway on Lexington Avenue, asking why he’s not enforcing “no mask, no service.”
He let me know that it was a safety thing with him. HIS safety. He told me one day last week he asked a customer to put on his mask and the customer refused to do so and threatened him. Why didn’t this manager call 911? Walmart has the right idea if you ask me. Just put a huge uniformed guard out front.
This seems to work pretty well. I know this won’t happen, but it’s wishful thinking. It’s funny that when people, wherever they shop, will put their cigarette out because smoking isn’t allowed inside. So, I say again, “What’s the point” of having rules if they’re not enforced?
Richard May
Ashland
Driving by
numbers
I’ve written this letter hundreds of times — in my mind, over the past 30 years. It seemed important to inform everyone how and why our highways are numbered. Why this is important I haven’t a clue but here goes my effort to explain that Greenup County has five numbered state routes and Boyd County only two. Boyd County was formed in 1860 from Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties. Greenup was formed in 1810.
The numbering of Kentucky state routes follows the procedures developed by the United States, basically back in 1775 and formalized in 1925. Back then, it was decided that roads started in the northeast part of America and traveled south and west.
North-south roads were assigned an odd number and East-West assigned an even number. Thus you had U.S. Route 1 starting in Maine ending up in Florida. U.S. Route 2 runs from Maine to Washington (Pacific coast). As you look at roads starting south and west of Maine they are assigned larger numbers, i.e. Route 66 ran from Chicago to Los Angeles. Our local U.S. Route 23 runs from Michigan to Florida.
Road numbers in Kentucky followed the guidelines set up by the federal government — start in the northeast and work south and west. Thus Greenup County has five state routes — Ky Routes 1, 2, 7, 8 and 10. Boyd County has only Routes 3 and 5. Carter County has Ky Rt. 9 in the lower-numbered routes. Here again we have north-south routes labeled as odd and east-west routes labeled as even numbers. Ky Rt. 1 runs south from Greenup toward Grayson and Ky Rt. 8 runs west from South Portsmouth toward Vanceburg.
Hopefully, some of your readers will find this useful and informative.
William B. Secrest
Argentum