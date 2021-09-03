In the Sept. 1 edition, Sen. Mitch McConnell addressed the community leaders, expressing the dislike of President Biden’s way of ending the 20-year war in Afghanistan. But he didn’t say what the USA gained in the 20-year war.
He also didn’t talk about the deal between President Trump and the Taliban, the loss of service people, the tremendous amount of money wasted — which would have helped our infrastructure — and neither did he mention how much money the war hawks made in this 20-year war.
Also, if Sen. McConnell and the people he talked to had a daughter or son in Afghanistan, would they still think President Biden was wrong by ending the 20-year war? Just wondering!
Billy Williams
Russell
Wrong direction
for Boyd County
When they built the Kyova Mall (Cedar Knoll Galleria), the first four or five years, it was great, but all of a sudden it went downhill.
It will be the same with this sports complex, apartments, big 300-room hotel — the one (Delta) in Ashland isn’t even filled up. I also remember a few years ago, there was a company coming in, and they were going to build houses and a golf course; and it was going to be great. What happened?
Now all we have is liquor and beer in every empty building or restaurant. The one that broke my heart is the one on Shopes Creek — an old filling station is a liquor store right next to a church. God forgive them, they know not what they are doing. But one day they will.
Treva Stapleton
Ashland