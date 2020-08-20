In a letter published on Aug. 14, Jennifer Howard, a nurse practitioner, wrote that as she passed an Ashland school, she noticed there were kids and adults out in the field practicing sports without masks, and not social distancing.
As she presumptively had no child there, I couldn’t help but ask myself, “Was it any of her business?” If parents were OK with their children doing this, then who made Ms. Howard the COVID compliance officer? Aren’t our children suffering enough through this COVID episode? Shouldn’t parents have the choice regarding what they do or do not allow their children to participate in? If sunshine and moisture are known to kill the virus, then outside activities should be safe. Also, masks are believed to decrease the amount of oxygen getting to the lungs.
I read this week that Gov. Andy Beshear was encouraging people to report observations of non-compliance. These actions reminds me of reading about how, during WWII, Jewish people ratted out their own people during Hitler’s reign of terror. Isn’t Ms. Howard’s letter and Gov. Beshear’s suggestion of reporting non-compliance on Hitler’s level? What are we becoming? Is history repeating itself, again?
Phyllis Howard
Ashland