In response to the July 13 article, “Justice of Peace asks fiscal court to look into Ky. Power hike,” I would like to add a few comments on rates, the future and economic development.
According to Kentucky Power, Marathon Petroleum Company and King's Daughters Medical Center are two of their largest customers. In Kentucky Power’s 2022 annual report, Marathon is mentioned as a significant customer accounting for 14% of total revenues.
In addition, Boyd County has the second-highest customer base at 24,177 within the 20-county service area of Kentucky Power.
With Kentucky Power proposing such high rate hikes — residential rate 18.3%, industrial service 8.6%, and general service 12.8% — in its request to the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) for a 13.6% increase in revenue and Boyd County being a hub of high electric use, it is important for both citizens and elected officials to weigh in on this important matter.
To file public comments in this rate case, include the case number, 2023-00159, within the subject line of your email to the Public Information Officer at psc.info@ky.gov and provide your full name and place of residence in the body of the email.
Currently, Kentucky Power has the highest average residential bill in the state at $187.56, according to the 2023 Kentucky Energy Profile.
In terms of looking to the future, Kentucky Power and their parent company AEP, have made it clear their goal is to accelerate clean energy. The Kentucky Power Integrated Resource Planning Report (IRP) currently under review by the PSC (case number 2023-00092) mentions a coal power plant with 90% carbon capture under new build options along with an option for a natural gas turbine.
Frankly, I am hoping energy production can be strengthened at the Big Sandy Plant and be further generated within the service area of Kentucky Power. This would invest revenue paid by ratepayers back into the local economy where it is so desperately needed.
Suzanne Griffith
Westwood