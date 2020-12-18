Can we do better than whine that Governor Beshear is to blame for killing business, shutting down schools and essentially creating to job loss? Gov. Beshear is pursuing a strategy to mitigate the virus's spread enabling us to reopen schools, businesses, etc. We must terminate COVID-19 before it devours us! If it is necessary to assign blame at this late date, we should direct our attention to President Trump’s past policies.
Trump knew how deadly the virus was back in January.
The American people are quite good at dealing with problems when their leaders give them the facts. If Trump had trusted the people, we would be closer than we are now to win the war on COVID. Combined with countless other national and international problems, we have a COVID mess for Beshear, other governors and the new president to clean up.
Lemmings in Lockstep, a name given to people who refused to wear a mask, wash their hands, keep a distance of 6 feet, stay home as much as possible and — as insane as it sounds — some deny that this disease is a pandemic at all. They even call it a hoax.
We must first deal with this virus; then, we will restore our economy, honor and good governance in these United States and make it a “United States” once again. Our country has always been great. In Vincenzo Fressola’s recent letter, he pleads with us to take seriously that this pandemic is real!
On a more personal note, I take COVID very seriously because of the ones I love; I don't want them to die or be very sick — my friends and neighbors, as well as my kin. My husband and I didn't find one another until we were 70 years old, and we knew that we’d never be celebrating a 50th wedding anniversary. He is my soulmate; we are saddened that we won't have a lifetime together. But we are determined COVID will not rob us of what few years we have remaining. When it is made available, I will happily take the COVID-19 shot and continue to wear my mask. I will keep my distance and follow the CDC, our governor’s, and the new president’s advice until we can call an end to this crisis, a crisis that will kill more citizens than our wars or previous natural disasters. We must become a more inclusive nation and community. The division must stop, or we will all suffer together as we see the folly of our destruction.
Jolene Thompson
Ashland
Thanks from Farmers Market
The executive committee for the Greenup County Farmers Market would like to thank the public for their support during the 2020 season. We would like to share some information about our market and where we are planning to take it in the coming years.
This year we moved our farmer’s market to the Greenup County Extension Office and the McConnell House campus. In spite of COVID-19, we were able to have our market open on Tuesdays and Saturdays through the last Saturday in October. We practiced social distancing, used recommended personal safety equipment and had a great year for our vendors and shoppers.
Our Greenup County Farmers Market is not like any other because we do things a little different. Have you ever seen a 65-pound watermelon? Have you ever wanted some really good homemade gluten-free baked goods? What about some really, really sweet beets? A beautiful painting? Homemade reusable water balloons? A handcrafted rolling pin? We had all this and more! We include artisans as well as farmers, so shoppers can have a wide variety of items from which to choose.
On one Saturday, we had a booth to share information about bees and pollinators that live in our county and how to care for them. On two Saturdays, musicians played from the porch of the McConnell House. This gave the community an opportunity to enjoy local and diverse styles of music.
We also had a fundraiser for the McConnell House to help them during this difficult year. If you missed coming to the market this year, we invite you to come by in 2021 and see what good things are happening at the Greenup County Farmers Market.
Jessica Boggs
Greenup County Farmers Market