It is not an understatement that our country is in grave condition. There are so many groups in America today that want to destroy our great nation. These groups are Radical Left people who have the agenda to destroy us. First, they glorify a lifelong criminal and now they want to vilify our police force. Now I ask you is this a good, sound thing to do? We are a nation that believes in law and order, and defunding or abolishing our police is not in our best interest. The Left wants to abolish Ice as well. How insane is this?
Now these Radical Left groups want to take down statues that represent the patriotism of our forefathers and their great contributions to our nation. Few people living today could or would be able to come close to the accomplishments of these great people. Were they perfect? No, because after all they are human. I do believe these radical groups are trying to erase our history, and when you erase the history of a nation, that nation does not exist anymore — and never did because there is no history of it.
The people of this nation had better wake up and fight (peacefully) to keep our great nation alive and well. Go to The Convention of States website and sign the petition which was placed in the Constitution by our framers in order to keep our nation in the hands of the people and get rid of the anti-American politicians in Washington.
Galen Vallance
Ashland