They could not beat him at the polls. They could not beat him in the courts. Their impeachment attempt was a laughable “farce” — already forgotten about by the real people of this country.
As a last desperate attempt to turn our country into a toilet, they shut down our economy, our schools and our American way of life.
It is my sincere belief, in November, they will need their diapers changed again.
Carl D. Sutton
Ironton
Support good
law enforcement
A picture in a recent edition of TDI of a beautiful little 6-year-old Black girl raising her fist in the air at a Black Lives Matter protest in Wisconsin was so sad to see. The picture suggests that she is being taught by her parents or guardians not to support the police and not submit to their authority. This is implying that she doesn’t have to submit to any authority, including theirs.
Those who are looting and rioting on our streets today, whatever the color of their skin, know no discipline and have no respect for authority. Most of the Black men who have recently been killed by the police have criminal records and resisted arrest. The Courier Journal reported that Breonna Taylor had a connection with a drug dealer the Louisville police were searching for the night she died. Jacob Blake, the young Black man who survived a shooting by the policeman in Kenosha, Wisconsin, had an outstanding warrant for sexual assault. The investigations will determine if these shootings were justified.
We are commanded by God to submit to those who are in authority (Romans 13:1). The policemen who abuse their authority should and will be held accountable. That is a small number. The vast majority of law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep us safe. Many of them have lost their lives to assassins, but their story doesn’t get the news coverage it deserves. We must support them and pray for them daily.
Glenda Wellman-Conn
Ashland
Taking care of
lymphedema patients
Especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, lymphedema patients must have the medical supplies they need to safely manage their condition at home. The Lymphedema Treatment Act (S.518/H.R.1948) is a bipartisan bill that will improve insurance coverage for medically necessary prescription compression supplies.
Without this central component of treatment, lymphedema patients are at significantly increased risk of infection and hospitalization. With more than 450 co-sponsors, the Lymphedema Treatment Act is the most supported health care bill in Congress and should be passed into law this year.
Laura McCoy
Portsmouth