Over the past few months, I have seen letters trashing Democrats and praising our Divider in Chief by saying there wasn’t enough room to list all of his accomplishments. So I thought I would help these people out.
Let’s start with Trump’s latest accomplishment that if you are a veteran or the family of a deceased veteran, you are a sucker or a loser (Trump later denied saying it). This coming from a draft dodger and coward.
Now, what are his other great accomplishments? He has worked hard to destroy our Constitution and the rule of law. He has told people to commit voter fraud, he has destroyed the justice department, FBI, CDC, HHS, border patrol, post office, our military, our intelligence department, and our relationships with WHO, NATO, the world court and our allies.
Trump has put kids in cages and taken kids from their parents (your kids may be next). He is trying to take health insurance from people, trying to do away with social security. The biggest accomplishment is the outright refusal to acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic and to say if you’re old you should want to die for Trump.
He has made the economy less stable and the people of the United States poorer except for his family and his rich friends.
The fact is we all know even if you don’t want to admit Trump is a lair. How did we get here?
In 2010, the Republican Party was taken over by the Tea Party (known as the Freedom Caucus) and because China Mitch (McConnell) would not stand up for the Republican Party. The Russian dictator came in and put his puppet (Trump) in charge, and the Republican Party died.
It is sad to watch the destruction of the United States in real time and to know that our only salvation is to elect Democrats so that the real Republicans can take back their party and help save the United States from dictatorship.
To vote for Trump is to disrespect all veterans, living and deceased, who stood up and answered the call to duty.
God bless the United States of America.
Fred Ramey
Ashland