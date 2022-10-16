When election years approach, we find ourselves with impatience, bias, anxiety and confusion from the barrage of ads, commercials, signs and propaganda from those promising to outshine their predecessors and opponents.
This is the result of candidates creating false narratives of themselves to fit what they believe the voter wants to hear while destroying the same of their opponent. I have to admit it is tiring and dreadsome and only adds to the fears and trials we have faced in recent years.
However, you can be encouraged that there are those in leadership who don’t follow this template, in whom we can repeatedly place our trust with assurance of promised results. The beautiful and continually growing city of Russell has been blessed with one such official in councilman Roy Parsons.
The city of Russell and her citizens are his family, just as I am. He cares no less for his neighbors than those who live under his roof and carry his name. He has devoted more than 40 years walking as a citizen, patrolling as a police officer and praying as a watchman over our municipal borders. He wastes no time creating a false narrative of himself, as he is too busy listening to yours and strategizing how he can make it a success. He raised his children to work hard and be a good steward of our finances.
In like manner, he works hard for our city to ensure leaders are good stewards of our tax dollars. In the same manner that you approach your natural father for advice or your heavenly Father for spiritual direction, you can go to Roy Parsons, my father, to represent your family as citizens of Russell. Cast your vote for honesty and experience and release the anxiety and distrust.
Rev. Kimberly Parsons Blair
Russell