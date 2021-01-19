This correspondence is being written in order to refute comments by Randy McGlone on Nov. 2 and Glenda Wellman-Conn on Jan. 7.
McGlone stated that President Trump had delivered on the economy. That month, the new jobs were, I believe, 268,000 (not good), and the new requests made for unemployment were 700,000 added into the pool.
Then, about the virus: How many citizens got sick and how many died because Trump did not want to announce it for how many months and how long has it been since he has even said anything about it?
Did he, Trump, say it will just go away soon? How many court cases has he lost contesting the election results? There was no massive voter fraud, Mr. McGlone.
Hello, Mrs. Wellman-Conn. I read your comments, now hopefully you will read mine. What liberals stated Luke Lethow deserved to die? Please give me their names and what dates and what media, newspaper, TV or radio station reported it. I would like to check this out. If you are correct, I will give you a public apology. I will also contact the people you name and if guilty I will rebuke them.
You also stated there is only one true God. Which one? I believe there are probably around 328 million people in this country, and I don’t believe they all believe in your God. India, China and Pakistan all together have about three billion people. Do you think you are in the majority and should tell them all who to worship? There are many other countries that do not believe as you do but according to you, I guess, they should all burn in hell.
I have been and lived in many countries in Asia and Europe, and in North and South America, and I have interacted with wonderful people from everywhere.
You talk of Rev. Emanuel Cleaver’s prayer. I believe he was attempting to respect all members of the U.S. government who have different religious beliefs and of different races.
And, are you aware that the president-elect had a speech impediment when he was young and probably still has pronouncement problems?
Shame on you both.
David Seagraves
Ashland
Don’t trust Trump
I sat and watched the House vote to impeach President Trump. I can’t believe that all these Republicans except for 10 voted against it. These Republicans took an oath to protect our country, the democracy and the Constitution. All of them lied.
The only thing they wanted to protect was Trump.
If Trump wasn’t impeached, then our country would have to pay him the rest of his life plus pay for men to protect him and his family.
I think the some of the Capitol police were in on this riot. They knew ahead of time this was going to be trouble, but they chose to look the other way. The Senators who wanted to vote to take away the electoral votes from Biden are all as guilty as Trump. They knew what he was going to do. All of them need to resign. Trump isn’t fit and neither are they. It made me sick at my stomach hearing all of them brag on what a great president he was.
Wonder how great they will think he is if he knows and sells our country’s secrets to the highest bidder? The only thing he knows to do is stir up the people and lie about this election. It doesn’t matter to him that 400,000 people have died from this virus and it sure doesn’t matter that only five lost their lives at this riot.
If the Republicans had have helped impeach him two years ago, our country wouldn’t be going through this. Maybe (Mike) Pence would have made a better president, but I guess not since he proved he is a coward and wouldn’t put Trump out (sarcasm).
Gaile Owens
Ashland