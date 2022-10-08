With all the (justified) attention abortion restrictions are getting, Kentucky legislators are hoping you won't notice their proposed bills that will interfere with more of your reproductive rights.
This is more than politicians determining what happens to your body after conception. This is legislation that will prevent Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance companies from having to pay for birth control methods. It's already happening in other states and by some employers.
Want to be pro-life? Then you must be pro-reproductive rights, pro-health care, pro-availability of contraceptives, pro-family leave, pro-sex-ed.
The former conservative, small government, constitution quoting, flag-waving Republican party has abandoned those values. Instead, they want to invade your bedroom, making decisions that should only be made between a woman and her physician.
Voting Republican is voting for women to die from pregnancy complications and forcing little girls to have their rapist’s baby. There is no middle ground.
Please understand abortion bans are just the start of the GOP’s plans if they get to make the laws.
This is not a drill. Vote this November like your rights depend on it, because they do. Vote NO on Amendment 2.
Remember, Democrats who stay home during the midterms elect Republicans who legislate away their rights. Vote on Nov. 8.
Diane Cahill
Lexington