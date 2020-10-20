I am seeing more Trump campaign signs this election season. Unfortunately, I saw one from a neighbor’s yard pulled up and ripped apart. Trump supporters are hesitant about showing support for the President, fearing hatred for him will be transferred to themselves as demonstrated.
The increase in Trump enthusiasm is not because he suddenly is likeable, but it's because of his attitude toward our country and his policies during his first term. He loves America and seeks to put her first around the world. He supports Israel, moving our embassy to Jerusalem, Israel’s capital chosen by God.
He is pro-life, pro-religious freedom, pro-Second Amendment, pro-American flag, and pro-school choice. President Trump has nominated many conservative judges and three Supreme Court justices. If he is able to continue these nominations and their confirmations, it could lead to the barbaric Roe v. Wade being overturned.
It is true that Donald Trump insulted John McCain and there was no love lost between them; nonetheless, he has done more for the military and Veterans than did McCain. The fake news Atlantic article accusing the President of insulting the troops has been denied by those who were actually with him. He is unapologetically supportive of our law enforcement on every level. The National Association of Police Organizations recently endorsed President Trump. The border wall keeps expanding, and the President is opposed to sanctuary cities.
We must vote as if our freedom of conscience and religious freedom depend on it — because it does! Joe Biden is a professing Catholic, but not in good standing with Catholic doctrine. Biden will be dominated by far left, anti-religious freedom secularists within his Democrat party.
Glenda Wellman-Conn
Ashland
A nod for Clark
I will vote for Terri Branham Clark on Nov. 3. Mrs. Clark worked on a project on Whites Creek Road and came out and took pictures of a dangerous curve before you get to the county ball park.
I have called Rocky Adkins many times about this curve. The problem persisted for years without being addressed.
Mrs. Clark came out and videod this curve and took pictures. Mr. Scott Sharp is starting to say inaccurate things about Mrs. Clark, a native Catlettsburg resident. Vote for Mrs. Clark.
Robert Rigsby
Catlettsburg