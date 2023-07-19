I object to Kentucky Power's request for a rate increase of 18.3% on the grounds that this will make many homeless, at minimum. Please let me explain.
The highest SSI check with no other source of income is $914 a month. Even minimum-wage workers only make $1,257 a month before taxes and despite extra expenses to be able to work. HUD has a three-year-or-longer waiting list.
So often these people are forced to pay well more than half their income on rent alone — in many cases up to 75%. Then utilities (electric, gas, water and sewage) on top of this.
Temperatures are expected to increase by 12% this summer which automatically increases the amount that will be paid for cooling. Then add the average increase AEP has stated as being $35 more a month.
In southern Ohio they want a 28% increase and West Virginia has gone up 150% in 15 years. If you read all the articles in the three adjoining states, it begins to feel like AEP is trying to profit off of those areas least able to afford it without a voice beyond PSC to fight for them. How much do they need? Even LG&E in Louisville and KU in Lexington are only asking 12%.
Often their response is to apply for food stamps. Though many try to in Kentucky, the highest amount of food stamps someone can get without any income at all is $281. The average is $195 after all the deductibles. There is also LiHeap but they are running out of funding almost as quickly as it comes in because of the increases allowed over the last couple of years.
No other utility has requested that kind of increase. I live in a home that is only 1,200 square feet and, except for my front porch, I use all LED bulbs and energy-saving devices and my budget is still $198 a month. So I pay $2,376 a year for electric while living on social security or well over two months' income on SSI. Even AARP is fighting the increases the electric companies are trying to impose on the public.
After the increase goes into effect, there won't be any going back. Please let your voice be heard by contacting psc.info@ky.gov with case#2023-00159 Kentucky Power in the subject line. You must give your full name and residence. This is a chance to make a real difference by using your voice.
Sylvia McClelland Morrison
Ashland