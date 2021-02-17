I see photos in your paper of all the local ice fallen trees, and ice-covered roads. I’m here in Texas and I see on TV this is the worst weather for the entire state ever recorded. Possibly all your readers saw the results of the massive 140-vehicle crash on I-35 near Fort Worth, Texas on TV.
I’m a “Winter Texan” in McAllen, Texas (as opposed to a “Snowbird” in Florida). I’ve had to go outside and cut off all the outside water lines to prevent them from freezing and releasing water afterwards. Never done this before. The TV weather experts say this is the coldest the entire state has ever recorded.
I’m sending this as I’ve never seen or heard anything from the “global warming” advocates lately.
William B. Secrest
McAllen, Texas