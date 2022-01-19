Sarah Weddington was the 28-year-old attorney who successfully argued for the legalization of abortion before the United States Supreme Court. The Court concurred with her argument and voted to legalize abortion on Jan. 22, 1973. Sadly, Weddington spent her entire adult life fighting for the destruction of a tiny baby in the womb. She died on Dec. 26, 2021. I pray that she repented of her awful sin before she crossed over into eternity.
Abortion has been the grave sin of our nation. Since Roe v. Wade, over 60 million little babies have been barbarically slaughtered in the womb. One wonders what they would have contributed to society. Since this ungodly decision by the Supreme Court, one of the consequences has been the disrespect for all human life.
Even some politicians have indicated they have no problem allowing a little baby to die who has survived an abortion or killing it outright, since that was the intention of the mother. God help us.
The abuse and murder of little children have increased through the years. Just recently in New Mexico, an 18-year-old put her newborn in a garbage bag, drove up to a dumpster, and tossed it in. This awful crime was on a security camera and, thankfully, she was arrested. The baby was still alive when rescued after spending about five hours in the dumpster. Amazing! God protected that precious little life.
Thanks to former President Trump, we have a majority of pro-life justices on the Court, and I pray they do the right thing during this term.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland