I had a wonderful, sweet, 5-month-old kitten get suddenly very ill. Long story short, he had contracted parvo, or Panleukopenia, after going outside briefly. I had him fixed in August and he got his rabies shots the same time, but tragically I put off getting his HRCVP vaccine, thinking it could wait because he got one as a 12-week-old kitten and that I had planned on him being a strictly inside cat.

He insisted he wanted to go outside, and I let him. So after he got sick, I took him to the vet, hoping he just ate a bad bug or something. I was completely broad-sided when I was told he had an advanced case of Panleukopenia and even with hospitalization only had a 50/50 chance of survival. I could not pay the omore than $2,200 hospital fee, especially knowing that it would possibly only prolong his suffering, so I chose to have him euthanized.

This was a very painful and shocking experience that I wouldn’t wish on anyone. Please, please vaccinate your cat or dog; don’t put it off. It’s very much worth the money, and your furry buddy will be eternally grateful. In loving memory of Niko.

Kelly Mendez

Morehead

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you