I had a wonderful, sweet, 5-month-old kitten get suddenly very ill. Long story short, he had contracted parvo, or Panleukopenia, after going outside briefly. I had him fixed in August and he got his rabies shots the same time, but tragically I put off getting his HRCVP vaccine, thinking it could wait because he got one as a 12-week-old kitten and that I had planned on him being a strictly inside cat.
He insisted he wanted to go outside, and I let him. So after he got sick, I took him to the vet, hoping he just ate a bad bug or something. I was completely broad-sided when I was told he had an advanced case of Panleukopenia and even with hospitalization only had a 50/50 chance of survival. I could not pay the omore than $2,200 hospital fee, especially knowing that it would possibly only prolong his suffering, so I chose to have him euthanized.
This was a very painful and shocking experience that I wouldn’t wish on anyone. Please, please vaccinate your cat or dog; don’t put it off. It’s very much worth the money, and your furry buddy will be eternally grateful. In loving memory of Niko.
Kelly Mendez
Morehead