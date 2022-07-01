From 1994 to 2021, there has been a 74.7% decrease in injuries per 100,000 pounds of consumer fireworks used in the U.S., while there has been a 265% increase in consumption.
Consumption has increased from 117 million pounds in 1994 to 428.8 million pounds in 2021, and injuries per 100,000 pounds of fireworks used during the same period dropped from 10.7 to 2.7.
The year 2021 was a record-breaking year in the U.S. with the greatest use of fireworks and the lowest fireworks-related injury rate ever recorded. Use is up by a factor of 4 since 1994, while the injury rate is a quarter of what it was then — truly incredible results.
The year 1994 was the first year the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory (AFSL) tested consumer fireworks in China for compliance with U.S. safety standards as regulated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Phantom Fireworks is a founding member of AFSL, which now tests about 75% of the fireworks coming into the U.S.
Phantom tests all consumer fireworks it imports to the AFSL’s standards, which exceed the CPSC standards. This is why we measure the fireworks-related injury rates beginning in 1994.
Phantom Fireworks, the nation’s top consumer fireworks retailer, is determined to maintain this positive trend and urges everyone to use fireworks safely and responsibly. As the Independence Day holiday approaches, Phantom reminds people to be respectful of their neighbors when shooting fireworks.
Make sure to let your neighbors know the time you will be shooting your fireworks, and make sure the time is within what is permitted by your local ordinances. Do not start too late in the evening, as most firework shows end by 11 p.m.
Among the key safety measures, Phantom Fireworks recommends the following:
• A sober adult should be in charge
• Use common sense and be careful
• Follow your local laws on fireworks use
• Use fireworks on hard, flat surfaces; if you shoot on grass, lay down a plywood board as your hard, flat surface.
William Weimer
Vice President, Phantom Fireworks