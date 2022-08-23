Typical Democrat overreach
I am reading the “Opinion” section of the Aug. 20-21 edition of The Daily Independent, which really just amounts to left-wing, liberal, hatred of Trump and Republicans.
So I thought I would throw my opinion out there, although I doubt it will be published.
First, as far as the unprecedented raid on Trump’s home goes, that is just typical Democrat government overreach. Remember Bill Clinton and Ruby Ridge and Waco. At Ruby Ridge, the Feds surrounded the home of a former green beret and murdered his wife and son.
In my opinion, the only reason they didn’t kill the whole family was because the neighbors intervened. Waco was just a bunch of senseless government killing. We may as well put the raid on Trump’s home in the same file with Waco and Ruby Ridge.
It seems citizens have no rights when a Democrat is in office. Why the hatred of Trump? He is not in office anymore. No weak-kneed Democrat will admit it but if the election were held today, Trump would win by a landslide.
Joe Biden would take a worse drubbing than Liz Cheney got. With real inflation at about 50% (I laugh at the government’s 8% figure) the only consolation I have is that you liberals have to pay the same price.
Randall McGlone
Grayson