When you see suffering in the lives of others around you, how do you react? As you navigate the streets of Ashland and Boyd County, if you look closely, you can see the pain of those left behind by life and the suffering they face. Some suffer from addiction, while others suffer from generational poverty, domestic abuse, child abuse and social ills. The plight of others causes an uneasiness that forces us to either turn toward the suffering or away from what is before us.
The question each of us should ask: who are we as a society if we leave others behind? What small tangible thing can I (you) do to help others in need? During COVID-19 and the economic recession that America is facing today, it is pushing nonprofits like the Ashland Community Kitchen to either adapt or close their doors. Non-profits are being left behind at this critical juncture because donors are unable to give, and in turn, non-profits will be unable to help all who seek their services.
At the Ashland Community Kitchen, we have already laid plans to weather this storm, and through the generosity of our strong donor base, we will not close nor retreat from the needs that are before us. The Ashland Community Kitchen has seen the challenge, and we will meet it. I am reminded of the words of Melinda Gates when she wrote, “When you see suffering, don’t turn away, turn towards it.”
I urge you, my fellow community members, to turn towards the suffering and give in small and large tangible ways to non-profits in the area. Together as a community, we will leave no one behind.
Dr. Desmond Barrett
Executive Director, Ashland Community Kitchen
Time to make deal
In the May 10, 1995, edition of the Portsmouth Daily Times, an article entitled “Bigger deficit seen in Congress budget” appeared.
It reads that Congress is hearing final passage or its first comprehensive alternative to the $355.6 billion federal budget submitted by President Ford. It called for a budget higher than President Ford wanted.
The spending limits were finally worked out in the Senate-House conference. Both agreed to guidelines.
The Senators sought to place more emphasis on funds to rehabilitate the nation’s railroads, but the House delegation wanted higher priority on public works. No problem.
Today, the federal deficit is “off the charts,” but negotiations on coronavirus relief still should be a top priority. Yet, White House officials and Democrats are at odds. “Nothing new under the sun.” But, in my view, it’s time to make a deal; or else, there will be many problems.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland