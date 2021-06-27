Many folks are headed toward Bible colleges or Bible Institutes this fall and the enrollment is growing every year. Bible college founders were fueled by a variety of cultural and ecclesiastical currents in response to spiritual malaise and the secularization of the world in which we live.
A harvest of workers excelled in society academically to bring Bible colleges and institutes about in America. And, currently, there are 1,000 Bible colleges operating in North America. But, they prepare their students for more than just their career path. They are equipped for jobs, but that is not the final point of their education. There is a big difference. They ask themselves, “how will the job I am prepared for serve God by serving other people, and can I make a difference in the world?”
It goes without saying that they do make a difference and they do serve God. It has been proven time and time again that their education based on the principles of the Bible reaps great rewards. And, in the history of our country, nothing can solve the problems we face today that the Bible cannot answer. That in itself is the best place to begin a lifetime of service and satisfaction for His glory.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland