Next week, President Trump will take a break from brooding over his election loss to pardon two turkeys. Every one of us has that same awesome power to pardon an innocent, sentient bird by choosing a plant-based roast for our Thanksgiving dinner.
The 222 million turkeys killed in the U.S. this year are raised in crowded sheds filled with toxic fumes. Their beaks and toes are clipped to prevent stress-induced aggression. Workers cut their throats at the tender age of 16 weeks and dump them into boiling water to remove their feathers.
Consumers pay a heavy price, too. Turkey flesh is laced with cholesterol and saturated fats that elevate risk of chronic killer diseases. Prolonged cooking is required to destroy deadly pathogens lurking inside.
Now, for the good news. With growing popularity of Tofurky and other plant-based holiday roasts, U.S. turkey production has dropped a whopping 25% from its 1995 high of 293 million.
This Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health and happiness with a cruelty-free plant-based holiday roast available in convenient sizes. An internet search on "vegetarian Thanksgiving" offers more options and recipes than we could possibly use.
Amir Zadeh
Ashland
Feeling bad? Steer clear of others
I don’t know how my son feels about me writing this, but I am furious and rightly so. My son is on a sports team.
He called me and said, “Mom, I don’t know if I should come over. I have been exposed to the virus. One of our team members came to our game and he was feeling bad and later tested positive. I don’t know if he told his family he was feeling bad or not. He did wear a mask except when he took it off to drink and such.”
My son was going to do a chore for me in the garage. I told him to come and he wore a mask. I don’t know when I will see my son again if he gets the virus. I am furious. That man exposes his family when he got out of bed and every person after that until he went into quarantine.
As much as this virus has been talked about, he should have known the symptoms. I have been staying home and not seeing people to stay safe, and then this happens. Shame on him. I am glad I don’t know his name.
I think if you are going to do sports or get with people, they should do like KDMC. Everyone who goes in there has their temperature taken before they go in.
Helen Adkins
Flatwoods