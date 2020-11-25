Many folks have questioned “Did God cause the coronavirus pandemic?” Of course not. He allowed it.
Since the fall of Adam, all creation groans and bad things will happen in the world because we are living in a fallen world. One does not need to be a Bible scholar to know the world is Satan’s domain and that God is not the cause of every evil. Nothing surprises God.
We have had experts chart out a course for us from social-distancing to wearing masks, to sanitizing hands frequently. Some have done so, and some have not. Now, we are starting to have vaccines to stop this pandemic and 40% of Americans say they will take the vaccine, 40% say they will not and 20% say that they just don't care one way or another.
Dr. Fauci has been a “rock” since March, informing Americans of the severity of the virus and what to do and what not to do. Yet, he is the subject of much criticism as though we know better. We don’t. Many lives have been lost since March that could have maybe been saved.
Infection rates are rising every day in our nation even though we are not the worst in the industrialized world. And, the holidays are here and experts tell us we should expect to see a spike in infection rates.
God has extended His grace in many ways throughout the pandemic, but we may not realize it after it is under control and the threat to Americans has subsided. But, it is here to stay. And, in my view, vaccines are the answer. Each must choose for himself. While I won’t be the first one in line to receive the vaccine, I will definitely get one because the experts tell us to. Thanksgiving, this year, will be one to remember. My family has not had to deal with this virus. So far, so good.
A vaccine will not, though, ensure or guarantee one will never be infected by this virus. Until then, I will listen to the experts and the scientists who know best and remember “Jesus wept” (John 11:35) as we are weeping as a nation because of this tragic event in history.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland