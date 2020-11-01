President Donald Trump has been saying that the reason COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States is because we are testing too much. He reasons that if we were to reduce COVID testing, there would be fewer cases and less suffering. What a brilliant observation!
Assuming that what Trump says makes sense, then perhaps we should apply his reasoning to other ills of the country. Take global warming for example. We could ban thermometers and weather reporters. If we weren’t constantly reminded about how the ice caps are melting, forest fires are destroying western states and hurricanes are more numerous and severe, then we would all be better off. We could ignore those events and continue to pollute our air and water by expanding those dirty industries that improve our economy.
The same hypothesis could even be applied to crime. Imagine how much better off we would be if newspapers and other media stopped reporting the number of crimes committed. If we just turned a blind eye to drug abuse, for example, we could save untold tax dollars on police, courts and prisons.
In health care, what if we banned bathroom scales? We could continue to eat all the fattening foods we love without any fear of consequences.
No speedometers in cars would allow us to drive as fast or slow as we would like. No problem.
Similar comparisons are too numerous to mention, but they are no more ludicrous than the one espoused by our president.
Bryan Flanery
Ashland
Vote affects entire country
I have watched in disgust over the past four years as the Senate, under the leadership of Mitch McConnell, has prevented more than 200 bills in Congress from even being read, let alone discussed, even though many are bipartisan. And now, Mr. McConnell is holding the American people and small businesses hostage with his warning to the White House to not to strike an agreement on any stimulus bill before the election, in spite of the continuing economic misery we are all suffering from this COVID-induced recession.
McConnell’s goal seems to be to undermine any progress on helping everyday Americans in every way possible, merely as a political move. It appears that McConnell will do all he can to block a big stimulus from happening, causing as much misery as possible just for political gain.
Although I do not live in Kentucky and cannot vote in your election, I am writing this letter to let you know how Mitch McConnell’s actions are affecting every single American in every city and town across this nation. I hope that Kentuckians can see how detrimental McConnell’s actions are to all of us and vote him out on Nov. 3.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow, Idaho
Rich keep getting richer
Having married a Kentuckian 45 years ago, my knowledge of the Bluegrass State is colored by insights of the first-born son of sharecroppers. In the 1950s, the family enjoyed a move to town: indoor plumbing, steady income and easy access to schools.
Life didn’t seem hard — plenty of food on the table, and most of your neighbors were in the same boat. The doctor’s house was extravagant, but who cared when he was stitching you up or delivering babies?
Fast-forward 60 years, and the difference between the rich and others is vast: in the ’50s, the ratio of CEO pay to median workers was 20 to 1. In 2018, the ratio of CEO pay to the median worker was 361 to 1; an average production worker with an income of $38,613 compared with an average CEO pay of $13,940,000 (Forbes May 22, 2018). Is this really how the “free market” is supposed to work?
While segments of our legislators argue against raising the minimum wage, they have no qualms about giving tax breaks to the wealthy. The tax break enacted in Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 inspired him to claim, “You all just got a lot richer” at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort (businessinsider.com Dec. 24, 2017). Is this what we want for our country — the wealthy pay few to no taxes, and the working class shoulders the load?
We need a new direction — an equitable tax structure. We have our opportunity to make the change.
Liz Gupton
Alberton, Montana