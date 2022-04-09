If one wants a history lesson on freedom and liberty, they only have to go back to March 23, 1775, when a 29-year-old Patrick Henry in a fiery speech to the Virginia Convention said, “Give me liberty or give me death.”
This speech helped lead to the birth of this nation. In 1776, those Patriots who yearned for freedom was like the wind that blew across our lands filling their lungs for freedom was worth dying for. It was better to die standing than on your knees.
Ukraine should be a reminder how fragile democracy is and never to be taken for granted. The tree of liberty must continually be watered by the blood of those Patriots and their sacrifices in keeping us free.
We must constantly remind ourselves that we cannot allow another Jan. 6, 2021, to happen again.
Militarily speaking, the Capitol suffered a “Broken Arrow” whereby the security was breached to the Capitol and ransacked with busted doors, broken windows, human excrement spread upon the walls and more than 100 policemen were bloodied and beaten — some with U.S. flag poles — resulting with several deaths.
The Republicans are attempting to downplay this reality by sweeping it aside — even after listening to this insurrectionist mob chanting “hang Mike Pence.”
If one sweeps dirt under a rug and then remarks what a clean house I have are only fooling themselves. This insurrection to overthrow our democracy was driven by one man, one big lie believed by millions.
George Washington gave us democracy, Abe Lincoln saved our democracy, and Donald Trump attempted to steal our democracy.
Earl Ferguson
Wurtland