For the first time in our nation’s history, a search warrant was issued upon a former President and his residence. It was an unprecedented search resulting in finding several hundred documents — many of which are classified as top secret, secret, confidential, etc. Many of these documents are deemed detrimental to our nation’s security — stolen and stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf resort secured in nothing more than a broom closet.
This search may have been unprecedented, but here are a few other unprecedented actions by Trump: Calling a POW veteran held in captivity and beaten for five years a “loser;” phoning a foreign government to drum up dirt on his political rival in exchange for military aid; phoning another state to conjure up more votes in an election voter fraud scheme; being impeached twice; losing an election and refusing a peaceful transfer of power; attempting to have the Attorney General arrest his political rival; having four criminal investigations going on simultaneously; and inciting an attempt to overthrow our Democracy and attack the Capitol.
All of the investigations (taxes, voter fraud, theft of classified documents, conspiracy to overthrow Democracy) are self-incriminating and substantiated on record by film or recordings.
Why would Trump steal all of those boxes of sensitive documents jeopardizing our nation’s security? With Trump’s track record, it has to be a nefarious proposition for him.
Take heart, Hillary, instead of hearing “lock her up” egged on by Trump, you will be hearing, “lock him up, lock him up.”
Earl Ferguson
Wurtland