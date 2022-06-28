I just do not believe the hatred that some people have for Donald Trump. He did more for America and the American people than any president in history. People just need to Google his accomplishments to understand this. Trump was a president that put America first and championed the American cause.
Now we have a president that puts China and Russia first and America last. We have inflation through the roof, the Southern border is wide open for drugs and slave trafficking, Biden left thousands of Americans and $80 billion worth of military weapons when he pulled out of Afghanistan, Biden personally put a halt to our energy independence that Trump accomplished, and our fuel prices have tripled under Biden.
I suppose that more and more people who voted for Biden will come to realize what a complete disaster this man is and how he is destroying America.
If the Republicans do not take back the House and Senate in the midterms then this country will be lost.
And as far as the Jan. 6 Capitol situation, if Trump wanted to overthrow the government why did he suggest bringing in 2,000 National Guard troops?
Trump said, we are going to march down to the Capitol in a peaceful and patriotic way so our voices will be heard. If Trump really wanted to commit a coup he would have called in the military. I have never seen an attempted coup without any kind of weapons. Nancy Pelosi decided not to bring in the National Guard because in my opinion this was all a set up by the Democrats to once again try to paint Trump in a bad light in order to keep him for running for president in 2024.
The Democrats hate Trump because Trump was for America and that keeps the Democrats from having their power and control which they cannot exist without. The Democrats have been holding baseless impeachments and investigations on Trump even before he was elected.
God save us from all these anti-American Democrats. The Democrat party of today is not the same party of the past.
Galen Vallance
Ashland