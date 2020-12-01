Born-again Christians have a difficult time with a democracy form of government because, being a Bible student, knowing the Bible is not a democracy. It is based on an either-or theory. You are either right or wrong and there is nothing in between.
A democracy has many variables to be applied according to the law of the land.
Donald Trump has stretched the democracy form of government to the very outer limits. He thinks because he is President, he is the law, and that everything revolves around him.
A democracy is for the people and by the people, a form of government in which the people hold the ruling power either directly or through elected representatives.
We as born-again Christians are required to live by and respect the laws of the land, and so is the president. But “The Donald” was allowed by the elected officials to severely abuse our democracy.
Donald Trump was in the process of destroying our form of government. His intentions were not based on a democracy; it was more a Vladimir Putin form of government, where whoever was strong enough to gain power and keep the power was in charge of everything and controlled all the laws of the land.
Good riddance, Donald Trump.
Ralph E. Martin
Ashland