A recent editorial in The Daily Independent begins with President Trump’s statement that Joe Biden is the worst presidential candidate in history. The editorial then enumerates the sins of some of the worst presidential candidates in history.
It’s ironic that President Trump displays all of the flawed behavior attributed to these historically bad candidates. Praising someone one day and firing them shortly thereafter? (attorneys general) Graft and corruption? (emoluments) Complacency? (pandemic) Illegitimate child? (Tiffany) Insulting religious minorities? (Muslims)
Since none of these behaviors are evident with Biden, I think it would be best to ignore the president’s hyperbole and wait until after the election to assess which candidate may take his place among the worst presidential candidates.
Tim Hosto
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Sharp on point
As the president of the Boyd County Republican Women’s Club, I wish to express my support of candidate Scott Sharp, who is running against Terri Branham Clark for the Kentucky State Legislature 100th District.
In these days of unconstitutional government overreach (mandating quarantines for people who are completely well; forcing citizens to put a shroud between their mouths and noses and the very air they breathe), the Commonwealth desperately needs a man in Frankfort who understands the importance of personal liberty.
Scott Sharp is that man. Rep. Clark describes herself as a conservative, yet she remains affiliated with a party that has strayed far, far away from the Constitution and far, far away from decent moral standards. I think most of us, even lifelong democrats, are aware that the Democratic party is actually the Socialist Party of America now, and is a far cry from what it was when JFK took office.
Scott gets an "A" rating from the NRA. Rep. Clark has a mixed voting record on the abortion issue. Scott is strongly pro-life. Scott openly expresses his support of school choice and the protection of religious freedom, whereas I understand Rep. Clark’s voting record on those issues has been questionable. He stands against gambling expansion, the legalization of recreational marijuana, LGBT education, transgendered sports and sanctuary cities. Rep Clark's stance on those issues is unclear.
Scott's record in the military and in law enforcement is stellar, and I can't think of anyone who would be a stronger presence for us in the Kentucky Legislature. Vote. Vote in person. Vote for Scott.
Lana White
Ashland
Attacks on Clark unwarranted
On Monday, Oct. 26, we received a flyer in the mail with a beautiful photo of someone we know. It was sent throughout the 100th District in Kentucky to denigrate, accuse and discredit Terri Branham Clark by using terms like radical, dangerous, risk, assault, liberal, crime, devastation and illegal while making false statements with regard to immigrants and the U.S. census.
First and foremost, one sacrifices dignity, honor and morality with false character attacks to promote political achievement. Utilizing the basic principles of Christianity, I can find nothing to support that action. Commandments are crystal clear, the golden rule is filled with love, and all of us have been provided adequate guidance to make good choices.
Only U.S. citizens can vote. Counting every person in a community is relevant to federal funds for social services, education, infrastructure, political redistricting, etc., and to state counting immigrants in our census gives them a say in our elections is simply not true.
Kindness offered to those seeking a better life with dreams of freedom for themselves and their children in no way puts communities at risk or endangers law enforcement.
It is troubling to know those who choose to rally around lies and conspiracy theories. It is repulsive to view terms of denigration with vicious character assaults in an attempt to destroy opponents. It is disturbing to witness public ridicule.
A true winner will not sacrifice moral character to support a political agenda nor will he or she support an alternative world with alternative facts to condemn others.
Therefore, the Republican Party has simply wasted time and money sending us this useless character assassination on our friend, Terri Branham Clark, who not once has ever questioned our viewpoints, disrespected our differences or attacked our character.
All of us should be better than that!
Kenny and Candy Messer
Catlettsburg
What about Whites Creek?
I saw the nice things that has been done at Fannin Park, and that’s all well and good, Mr. Chaney (Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric). He has special interest there since he was raised in Briarwood Estates, which many Boyd County residents would love to afford.
I live beside the county park here on Whites Creek, which has no press box due to a car accident back before summer. Kids use this park to practice and I am sure they would hold ball games if the county would have used money from the insurance to replace it.
The county came during the summer to clean up the mess, but took no action on replacing it.
Robert Rigsby
Catlettsburg