I believe the most critical presidential election in my 54 years is upon us. Putting all personal beliefs and differences aside, the COVID-19 pandemic response is the No. 1 issue that is more important than any other. President Trump failed to protect all citizens of our great country.
We are nearing the 11th month of struggling with COVID-19. The first case was diagnosed on Jan. 20, 2020, in a Washington state nursing home. This incident should have sounded the pandemic response alarm! Currently, the total COVID-19 death count is 217,000-plus Americans. Frankly, this is unacceptable. The number of COVID-19 deaths is nearly four times the American deaths from the Vietnam War.
The chain reaction and trickle-down effect from stay-at-home mandates multiplied by panic and uncertainty of a highly contagious virus has devastated the economy. We have yet to truly feel the impact and hardship of our stalled economy.
President Trump did not act fast enough in the early months of 2020 to listen to science, educate the public and prevent the spread of COVID-19. In his own words, he disclosed knowing the dangers of COVID-19 and made a conscience choice to suppress this critical information.
San Francisco was the first city in the country to begin stay-at-home and masking mandates (on March 16) which has been proven to be highly effective. San Francisco communicated very easy-to-follow guidelines to all residents. Testing and information were readily available.
The economy is estimated at 15 times worse than the aftermath of 9/11 attacks with a much longer recovery time. President Trump has no solid plan to restart the economy. I currently work in the travel industry and the U.S. hotel business is down 88% from 2019. Nationwide, there are 1,825 closed hotels.
About 15.5% of the U.S. is age 65 and over. President Trump did not ensure that every American was educated on how to protect themselves, especially at-risk populations. Without a cohesive national plan, how were Americans supposed to learn about the dangers of COVID-19?
President Trump didn’t even protect himself or the First Lady, their son and countless White House staff from contracting COVID-19 as a result of not following safety protocols. President Trump does not care about your health and wellness. President Trump has failed the economy of this country. President Trump is not a servant leader.
President Trump has not earned a vote to remain in the Oval Office. Ditto for VP Pence, Head of the Coronavirus Task Force.
Roger Keeton (class of 1984, Boyd)
San Francisco