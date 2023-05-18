On Jan. 6, when an angry mob of Trump supporters — in an attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power — attacked the U.S. Capitol and beat police officers was NOT a "beautiful day" as the former President claimed at his town hall meeting on CNN.
He continues to pathologically lie about a great many things that have been proven false — including that there was election fraud in 2020. He is all about repeating his own grievances and constantly attacking anyone who disagrees with him.
This does not make him strong; this makes him a bully who wants to be a dictator and believes he is above the law no matter what he does.
He is a danger to our democracy. He has already said he will pardon many of the violent insurrectionists that attacked police officers on Jan. 6.
I am heartbroken that people continue to support him. I hope enough people will stand up for what is right and decent and support someone who wants to address the real issues we all deal with to try to make this country better for everyone instead of spewing hatred, lies and division.
Jeanie West
Ashland