I was reading the letter from Galen Vallance on Friday and couldn't help but wonder if he had ever looked beyond his own bias.
If we have a majority of Republicans in all the offices there are no checks and balances, either. Thus we have a dictator and his cronies who will allow him to do what he wants to as long as his loyal subjects refuse to indict him.
You know, the very thing true patriots fought and successfully won against to form this country. That's why we have more than one party. One is not — and never has been — more patriotic than the other. There are just as many in every party that have sacrificed more than we can even begin to imagine. Some even gave all for our country. Not a man and/or a party.
President Trump had a life before the White House and there was way more than one thing he did wrong. Like Teflon Don, just because he wasn't convicted, had good lawyers and/or paid a fine to get out of it didn't mean he was innocent. Ask all those who suffered at his hands from the 1980s until today.
This isn't to say the Democrats and President Biden are without sin. But we were given only two choices. In my opinion, there shouldn't be a primary. Let whoever wants to run and that way it really will be the choice of the people. Yet that's not going to happen any time soon, either.
But as a Christian I know that no one rises to power absent the Lord's will. Thus, before my ballot goes in the box, I pray His will be done. You can't pray for someone you hate. Then I accept it even if it's not my choice believing the Lord knows better than I do. Plus, no matter what my opinion is, the Bible tells me I am to respect and pray for those He has put in authority.
In 2 Thessalonians 2:11-12 it talks about being given a delusion and believing a lie. I also pray the Lord lets me see the real truth — not just keep believing my own opinion.
Sylvia McClelland-Morrison
Ashland