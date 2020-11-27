For the first time in our nation's history, Donald Trump's Trumpian party has pushed to overturn a free and fair election by insinuation and apocryphal lies. They lack any evidence of the fraud the Trumpian Party is alleging, as they hope to overthrow the recent presidential election.
Trump can't accept that this election was a referendum on his pitiful job performance, and he lost. His narcissism prevents him from recognizing his failure, even though winning the U.S. Presidency was the only genuine success of his lifetime. Whether that achievement was deliberate or accidental is still a matter of some debate. We are amid a pandemic that has paralyzed the United States. People are still waiting for stimulus money that is sitting in Washington because Kentuck’s Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, will not allow it to go to the people who are in desperate need of it. Where is Trump? The last we checked, he was sulking at his golf course, unable to admit he lost the 2020 election. Mr. Trump, it is such asinine games you've played, along with your lies, that cost you the Presidency, sir!
We are losing thousands of citizens a day in the U.S., and the numbers keep climbing day by day. These were someone's loved ones, someone's fathers, mothers and children. This virus is not contrived; it is "real," and it can kill the ones we love or ourselves. Trump could have been the most significant U.S. President since Lincoln if
he'd had the wisdom, leadership capacity, inclination, moral courage and temperament to handle the job. It seems that no matter what he tells his followers, they believe, religiously worship and revere him, even in the face of his unconstrained lies — never asking where he was or what he was doing before the COVID outbreak? Like most of us, he's paid to do a job; if you don't, you get fired!
The political climate in this country has changed, egged on by our political leaders who've adopted a view of winning at all costs. This climate has given people who hold racist, one-sided views the conclusion they can speak freely, calling people names along with a lie with whom they don't agree.
Jolene Thompson
Ashland