In the Friday, July 9 edition of USA Today, we read that Noah’s Ark in Williamson, Kentucky will begin fundraising for an expansion.
The Bible-themed attraction that features a 510-foot-long wooden Noah’s Ark plans to begin fundraising for an expansion. The Ark Encounter would take about three years to research, plan and build the “Tower of Babel” that will “tackle the racism issue” by helping visitors “understand how genetics research and the Bible confirm the origin of all people groups around the world.”
Answers in Genesis, the ministry behind the ark, preach a strict interpretation of the Earth’s creation in the Bible. The expansion plans also include an indoor model of “what Jerusalem may have looked like in the time of Christ.”
It’s clear Christians are moving forward in the right direction and making great strides to educate people on “racism.” It really never existed at the time of Christ. Knowledge is power and a trip to visit Noah’s Ark may clear up some long-held prejudices. We are all human beings. And, a trip to Noah’s Ark might prove to be an inspiration and education for many and just the prescription the doctor orders for a nation in turmoil. As the late Paul Harvey, an American journalist for NBC, used to say, "And now you know the rest of the story." And, you will!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland