Greyhound is a way for people with not a lot of money to be able to go out and see America, with a limited amount of funds. But a trip on Greyhound comes at a greater cost than financial — it is your loss of common courtesy and loss of safety.
It is not traveling to states like Montana or Colorado that is the new Wild West but it is the Greyhound bus terminal you encounter.
You never know what you're going to get from one big city to the next all across the country.
Some are clean, staffed with helpful employees and safe. Sadly, more often than not, that's not the case. An example: Small town Ashland has a clean, safe terminal, but the terminal in Columbus, Ohio, is a parking garage with a bathroom facility (Port-A-Potties). Hence, you never know what kind of terminal you're going to get from one bus transfer to another in major cities — thus, the new Wild West.
I was traveling through Alabama in Tuscaloosa. I missed my transfer to Atlanta, and my belongings went without me.
When I got to Atlanta, I was expecting with my baggage ticket to recover my baggage. When I went to the lost and found, it was a trash heap — no marked baggage.
I was threatened by another traveler; he told me he would hurt me with bodily harm. And nothing was done about it by security, and lastly I had to sleep with one eye open waiting for a transfer the following morning to guard my glasses and cell phone.
When I got home, I came back with nothing but the clothes on my back. I am very thankful to God that I came home alive.
John Turner
Ashland