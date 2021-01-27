I would like to recognize the East Carter community for their tribute to Ben Jordan.
It transcended an archrivalry on the fields of sport and was a tremendous show of grace and compassion.
Ben Jones
Russell
Thanks to lawmakers
on new abortion bill
God bless the men and women in the Kentucky legislature who just voted to make the “Born Alive” bill the law in our state. This bill requires that the little baby who survives a botched abortion receive the same medical treatment as any other newborn.
Gov. Andy Beshear could not bring himself to veto the bill, but sadly, he couldn’t bring himself to sign it, either. That speaks volumes about our governor.
Our new Vice President, Kamala Harris, voted against a similar “Born Alive” bill when she was a United States Senator from California in 2019.
She is a strong proponent of abortion and so is her boss, President Biden. But all our leaders in both parties have failed these little innocent citizens. When they have had an opportunity to do away with abortion, they’ve not had a strong enough conviction to do so. In an official White House statement, Harris labeled abortion as “reproductive health care.” It’s the only “health care” I know that deliberately kills a human life.
As I pray for these precious little babies — and their mothers who oftentimes do not know any better — I’m reminded that as soon as the little heart stops beating, that little one is with the Lord Jesus (II Samuel 12:23).
Glenda Wellman-Conn
Ashland