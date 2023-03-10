I believe The Daily Independent’s coverage of the Clarence Wilkerson death as reported in Wednesday’s edition went way overboard. It will only add gasoline to a fire that is already burning in this country. It is a tragic loss of life for Mr. Wilkerson and his family.
The issue will come down to did the Ashland Police Department officers provide or summon proper medical care for the defendant while in their custody. Witnesses stated there was no excessive force applied by officers during the arrest. If you submit to arrest in this country, in most cases, you will survive whether you are Black or white.
How much did the excitement and attempts to evade arrest in running contribute to his death being that he had a confirmed medical problem? This was not mentioned in the coverage, only that he had medical issues. How does Mr. Wilkerson’s reputation and generosity as reported have anything to do with the issue at hand? It was an obvious attempt to garner community support.
The officers can’t always know someone’s medical background. The Ashland Police Department is a hallmark for community policing. Let the KSP do its job and investigate this matter. We don’t need people coming here making this a national racial issue.
Doug Spillman
Flatwoods