The latest shooting in Uvalde, Texas, massacred 19 children and two teachers. Congress refuses to pass common sense laws that would save the lives of our children.
Once again, politicians offer their prayers and condolences. We don’t want their prayers or condolences. We want action! Rome burned while Nero fiddled. Our country is burning while the Senate fiddles. Evidence-based suggestions would significantly lower gun violence such as banning assault-style weapons, banning high-capacity magazines, having armed guards in schools, prohibiting firearm sales to people convicted of multiple alcohol-related and domestic violence offenses, and requiring gun purchasers to apply for a license in person with law enforcement, rather than applying online or by mail.
In 2004, Congress let a 1994 ban on assault weapons expire. After the expiration, gun deaths skyrocketed.
When Congress passed the Second Amendment in 1791 its purpose was to create a defensive force that could defend the U.S. instead of maintaining a professional army. According to the NRA, that has morphed into the right of every American to own assault-styled weapons. This is dead wrong!
There is little chance these common sense measures will pass a Senate that requires 60 Senators to bypass a filibuster. Politicians tell us again there is a real chance this legislation can pass, but “we the people” know better.
If the Democrats and Republicans can pack the Supreme Court under Roosevelt and Trump, “we the people” can pack the Senate. To achieve real reform, we need to vote out of office every incumbent who took money from the NRA or received their endorsement. Until then, the blood of every child is on the hands of every politician who continues to protect the NRA at the expense of our children and refuses to pass common sense laws.
Lew Nicholls
Greenup