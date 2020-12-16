Can you name any other election, anywhere, in which a candidate can receive fewer votes and still win the election?
The National Popular Vote Proposal: The system which provides the most direct and non-manipulative means of providing the people of the United States the means of choosing their president by direct vote is that of “National Popular Vote.”
It works very simply. By a joint resolution of Kentucky’s (and other states’) legislature, each state agrees to withhold the awarding of its electoral votes until all votes, across the nation, have been counted and certified. At that point, each state’s total electoral votes will be awarded to the candidate who has received the most votes.
This system does not require a constitutional amendment, only a resolution by each state legislature. By so doing, the American people now tell the electoral college who they want as president, instead of the other way around.
Detailed information is available at nationalpopularvote.com. Contact your state senator and state representative and encourage them to support the “National Popular Vote.”
Stephen Young
Clearfield
FCI report off-base
After reading The Daily Independent’s second article criticizing FCI Ashland, I am convinced that this newspaper does NOT support law enforcement.
Working in any type of law enforcement is a tough and stressful environment and I am so disgusted that this paper has joined inmate families in criticizing the conditions at this prison. I know of many homeless people that would be very thankful for free food and medical care of any kind. Yet these families are not being sincere with their concerns.
Conditions in all prisons and jails are hard to manage during the pandemic because of close proximity and other factors.
I commend all law enforcement officials, especially the professionals at FCI Ashland, for the work that they do everyday.
I hope The Daily Independent rethinks its position and begin to support the great employees at FCI Ashland and support all of law enforcement. The entire world is having problems with this pandemic, so stop being critical of things that you know nothing about!
Mike McDowell
Russell