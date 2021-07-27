I grew up in Ashland. Ashland was once a very beautiful town. Everywhere you look now, Ashland looks dirty and unkept. Our riverfront is dirty and overgrown with weeds.
People no longer stop at stop signs, red lights or obey speed limits. What has happened here?
It’s certainly time for change in Ashland and for ruling leaders to change.
Bobbie Perkins
Ashland
Gevedon will
be missed
Ashland lost a fine doctor and a good organist when E.B. Gevedon passed. He had a dream for Ashland and will be missed by my PBHS Class of 1975.
Robin Kendall
Ashland